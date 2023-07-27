Jarred Brooks bares he will not ‘talk sh*t’ to Mikey Musumeci: “He’s a great kid”

A master on the microphone and excellent at cutting his promos, reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks shreds his opponents to pieces verbally before ever stepping foot with them inside the Circle.

However, for his next fight, Brooks promises to dial down the trash talk because of the respect he has for his upcoming opponent.

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is ready to step into the ONE Championship ring to challenge Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

The fight serves as the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. It broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks shared the reason why he doesn’t want to trash talk Musumeci.

The 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native said:

“I'm not gonna talk sh*t to Mikey Musumeci. He's a great kid. And I mean, he's not even a kid. He's an adult. But he's somebody that I look up to, and everybody else should look up to in the industry.”

While we’re used to hearing creative banter coming Brooks’ way, it will be interesting to see how he approaches Musumeci next week, when the two meet eye to eye in Bangkok.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates.