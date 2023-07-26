Jarred Brooks has the perfect plan to counter Mikey Musumeci’s submissions

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is heading into unfamiliar territory. Up next. 'The Monkey God' will square off against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci in his first-ever submission grappling bout in ONE Championship.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old from Warsaw, Indiana is confident he can handle Musumeci’s grappling prowess and knows exactly how he’s going to counter ‘Darth Rigatoni’s gnarly submission attempts.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Brooks described how he thinks he can evade certain doom when Musumeci goes for his limbs.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“When he grabs on to something, you have to make sure that you're twisting out of it quickly, making sure that your knee line gets out of his hip line.”

The two will meet in the ring in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Brooks understands just how dangerous Musumeci is on the ground, but also knows this is a massive opportunity that could see him ultimately become a two-sport world champion.

