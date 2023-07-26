Jarred Brooks says trash talking is all about getting people to ‘invest their energy’ into fights

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is no doubt one of the most talented mixed martial artists in the world. But he’s not just good with his skills in the cage. The 30-year-old is also adept on the mic, and knows how to cut a meaningful promo.

In fact, Brooks is a master at self-promotion and understands how to drum up interest for his fights. Whether you love or hate ‘The Monkey God’, one thing's for certain. Whenever he fights, you will be watching.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks talked about why he talks trash to his opponents and tries to get under their skins.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I'm trying to make sure that I get the people's energy and invest that into my energy in my fight.”

Brooks will take a different approach in his next fight though, as the 30-year-old goes up against one of the nicest opponents he has encountered in his career thus far.

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks is set to challenge Italian-American superstar Mikey ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

The two skilled technicians go head-to-head in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.