Jarred Brooks says he doesn’t always talk trash: “Anything that I usually say, it means a lot to me”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks wants fans to know he’s done playing the heel in his fights, and implores people to understand that he’s not all about talking trash.

Known to never mince his words, Brooks is a genius self-promoter, able to drop disses on the mic and cut promos like a true master. He may not have a perfect mixed martial arts record, but when it comes to trash talking, Brooks is undefeated.

That being said, ‘The Monkey God’ says he’s crafty with his words because he wants people to listen.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks talked about why he says some of the things he says.

The 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native stated:

“I love to make sure that people are paying attention to the words I say because anything that I usually say, it means a lot to me personally.”

Though Brooks knows how to talk the talk, he will get the opportunity to walk the walk when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next bout.

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is set to face ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action, live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news on ONE Fight Night 13, as we deliver you updates straight from the source.