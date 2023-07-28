Jarred Brooks’ has a ‘huge’ message to the strawweight division: “I want to fight every one of you”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is on top of the mountain in one of ONE Championship’s most stacked divisions. The 30-year-old American mixed martial arts veteran has defeated most of the top five in his weight class, and now he’s looking for his next challenger.

Who’s going to step up to the plate? The strawweight top five is closely contested. Brooks has beaten three marquee names, but a couple of rising contenders could emerge as the next to try for the throne.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks sent a message to the rest of the division.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“A huge message to every strawweight out there in my division. Work hard, man, I want to fight every one of you guys.”

Brooks blew No.3-ranked Hiroba Minowa and No.2-ranked Bokang Masunyane out of the water, before defeating former strawweight king Joshua Pacio last December to capture the ONE gold.

Now, rising contenders Gustavo Balart and Mansur Malachiev are nipping at his heels.

Before he returns to mixed martial arts to defend his throne, however, Brooks will have the opportunity to add another belt to his collection.

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is set to challenge ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action, live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news on ONE Fight Night 13, as we deliver you updates straight from the source.