Strawweight king Jarred Brooks unfazed by flyweight Mikey Musumeci: “I used to get punched by guys bigger”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is ready to take some major risks the next time he’s inside the ONE Championship ring.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative will not only move up a division to flyweight, where there are bigger and stronger opponents, but will also enter the submission grappling arena for the very first time in his career.

Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks will challenge Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon Mikey ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks said he is not worried about taking on the promotion’s best flyweights one bit.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“Yeah, no issues, man. If he's 135, he's probably cutting from most 150. I used to get punched by guys that were bigger than Mikey. So, I'm not really worried.”

Brooks is as confident as they come, and says that after he is through with Musumeci, he will target the rest of the flyweight division, having already called out ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson and former flyweight king Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with Amazon Prime Video.

