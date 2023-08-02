Mikey Musumeci confesses he’s a ‘big fan’ of Jarred Brooks: “I think he’s awesome”

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci says he’s very fond of his upcoming opponent, ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

The 27-year-old Italian-American superstar told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I think he’s awesome. I’m a big fan.”

Musumeci is set to defend his ONE gold against Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, August 4th.

This bout offers an interesting clash of styles, pitting Musumeci’s black belt-level jiu-jitsu, against the collegiate wrestling of ‘The Monkey God’.

Brooks is adept in the grappling arts, albeit from a different perspective. It’s more popularly known as catch wrestling, which is a style of wrestling that focuses on a variety of submissions, making him Musumeci’s most dangerous opponent in terms of MMA fighters.

It will also offer Musumeci a completely different look than he’s used to in ONE Championship. Most of his opponents so far have been pure BJJ artists or sambo fighters. This is the first time Musumeci is going up against an MMA world champion in pure grappling.

ONE Fight Night 13 also features a main event showdown between reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and no.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.