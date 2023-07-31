Jarred Brooks reveals how he was able to land superfight with Mikey Musumeci

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is loving the variety of fights he can take in ONE Championship. The 30-year-old mixed martial arts world champion has the option of partaking in other disciplines such as kickboxing and Muay Thai, and even boxing.

In fact, Brooks is set to compete for the first time ever in a completely new arena for him when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next bout.

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is set to challenge reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his ONE gold in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks explained how this peculiar superfight came out of the blue.

The Mash Fight Team representative said:

“I was on Instagram when Chatri [Sityodtong] was on Instagram Live, and I was like, ‘Me versus Mikey.’”

It will be Brooks’ first try at submission grappling, and will be for the coveted flyweight submission grappling gold. His opponent, Musumeci, is considered to be one of the pound-for-pound best grapplers in the world and is unbeaten in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video also features a showdown between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov and no. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 13.