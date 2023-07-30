Jarred Brooks on making diss tracks: “I don't think there's anybody in mixed martial arts that's doing that”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks likes to trash talk his opponents and get in their heads, long before he faces them in the circle. One way he does this is by making diss tracks and raps about his foes, ridiculing them and breaking down their tendencies in lyrical form.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Brooks talked about his thought process behind making diss tracks, and says he’s the only one in the MMA world who is doing this.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“It takes a lot of research as well. So I'll, I'll go back and I'll watch these guys, from the top to the bottom from when they start their mixed martial arts career to where we're at right now. And studying and seeing what I can do to make him think in the back of his head, like ‘Holy shit, this guy knows me.’ And I want other people to get to know me that way by showing that I know that guy, I know my opponent. That I'm so far invested in this game that I will make a track telling you how I'm going to beat you or how other people have beat you. And so it's just gonna make sense that I beat you at the end of the day. Right? So I don't think there's anybody in mixed martial arts that's doing that.”

Will he drop a diss track for his next opponent? We will soon find out.

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is set to face BJJ genius ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

