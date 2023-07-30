Jarred Brooks says he can be ONE Championship’s biggest star: “Performance mixed with entertainment”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks believes he has the perfect formula to become ONE Championship’s biggest star.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative is one of the most talented fighters in the promotion and is on a dominant run in the stacked strawweight division that has seen him go two years without a loss, en route to claiming ONE Championship gold.

Brooks hasn’t just won his fights. He’s also done so with incredible flair and showmanship, shining on the microphone with his well-crafted diss tracks as well as putting on dynamite performances in the circle.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Brooks talked about potentially becoming the promotion’s biggest star, if he can get the formula right.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I think that a lot of people go over the fact that this is performance mixed with entertainment. And I bring both of them. I think that I could be the highest star in ONE Championship, if we get this right.”

Brooks is no doubt a talented rapper, and he uses hip-hop to dig into his foes with venomous lyrics. He added:

“Hip hop really helped me as a kid, grow up and be the person that I am today. I love hip hop at the end of the day, and it's given me more than it's taken away.”

Will Brooks use his musical talent to verbally assail his next opponent? We’ll find out soon enough.

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks will take on BJJ icon ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

