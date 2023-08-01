Mikey Musumeci says Jarred Brooks will try to use ‘relentless pressure’ to gas him out

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is one of the most intelligent grapplers in the game. A true student of the ‘gentle art’, Musumeci trains up to 12 hours each day, honing his skills, and analyzing every aspect of ground fighting.

So when he defends his ONE gold against ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks next, the Italian-American stalwart says he has an idea of what his American counterpart plans to do in their match.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci detailed what he thinks Brooks’ game plan is going to be when they meet in the ONE Championship ring this week.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“He is gonna have relentless pressure forward, and he’s gonna try to gas me out.”

That’s certainly a viable strategy for Brooks, and it appears that Musumeci is already wise to it. How this grappling match plays out, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

27-year-old BJJ genius ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event.