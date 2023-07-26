Mikey Musumeci says title defense against MMA fighter Jarred Brooks will have ‘a different feeling’

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is excited for his upcoming world title defense against ONE strawweight MMA king ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

Musumeci puts his ONE gold on the line against Brooks in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

This match gives fans an interesting clash of styles, with Musumeci playing the part of grappling genius, while Brooks comes in as a former Indiana State wrestling champion.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci shared his excitement in taking on a skilled wrestler like ‘The Monkey God’.

The 27-year-old ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“Jarred’s going to give me a different look, a different feeling than what I’m used to with jiu-jitsu people.”

This jiu-jitsu versus wrestler showdown certainly offers a stark contrast in grappling ability. And it will be interesting to see if indeed Musumeci will have a puzzle to solve when he squares up with Brooks in the ONE Championship ring.

One thing is for certain, Musumeci has surely never faced an opponent like Brooks before. And ‘The Monkey God’ is heading into this matchup full of confidence.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

