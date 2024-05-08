Filipino star Jeremy Miado takes on fourth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23

Jeremy Miado has a shot at redemption when he faces Japanese standout Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23 in two months.

The Filipino striker has been knocking at the door of the strawweight MMA rankings, and he could finally barge through it if he beats the fourth-ranked contender Minowa on July 5 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Filipino news outlet ABS-CBN News reported on the development on its website.

Miado has always been one of the most exciting fighters in the stacked ONE Championship roster, and his striking-heavy style earned him six spectacular wins in the promotion.

'The Jaguar,' on the other hand, has been on a slump recently and is coming off a loss against Keito Yamakita at ONE 166 in Qatar this past March.

Minowa, meanwhile, is one of the most technical fighters in the promotion and he used his grappling-heavy offense to chalk up two wins in his ONE Championship run.

The 25-year-old from Saitama, Japan, however, is coming off a disappointing split decision loss to third-ranked contender Gustavo Balart.

A win for either Jeremy Miado or Minowa would quickly shift their fortunes in ONE Championship, but more so for the Filipino star who can make his case for his inclusion in the top five strawweight MMA rankings.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jeremy Miado, Hiroba Minowa join the potential explosion of talent at ONE Fight Night 23

A handful of fights have been announced for ONE Fight Night 23, and the card is shaping up as one of the most exciting ONE Championship could produce this year.

Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa's presence in the card brings more electricity to the Bangkok event, especially with how the top of the table is shaping up.

The main event will see Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan face French-Algerian icon Anissa Meksen for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title in the main event.

Another fight that was announced is the featherweight Muay Thai showdown between Luke Lessei and Bampara Kouyate.