WATCH: Filipino star Jeremy Miado goes airborne in picture-perfect flying knee KO of China’s Miao Li Tao

ONE Championship has put together a roster of athletes in the lighter weight divisions that have provided fans all over the world with exciting fights and flash knockouts at any moment.

In November 2019, rising strawweight MMA star Jeremy Miado set his sights on becoming one of the division’s top five contenders in the hopes of challenging for a ONE world championship down the line.

Standing in his way was China’s Miao Li Tao, who was certainly not afraid of throwing down when the moment calls for it as he has two finishes of his own.

Miado, one of the strawweight division’s premier fighters, knew that he had to make an impression against Miao at ONE: Age of Dragons, which took place in the Chinese fighter's home country.

Midway through the first round, the Filipino star would find the smallest sliver of an opportunity after Miao opted for a left hook, cracking him with a flying knee that immediately sent him off to the shadow realm in one of the most elegant one-shot knockouts in ONE Championship’s history.

Jeremy Miado faces Japanese star in Qatar

To date, Miado has six victories, four of which came via TKO and two by knockout. He will look to increase that tally to seven when he takes on Keito Yamakita in the opening bout of ONE 166.

‘The Pocket Monk’ made an impressive debut last year with a unanimous decision win over submission wizard Alex Silva, and a win over Miado will certainly make him a must-watch fighter moving forward.

The Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar will serve as the backdrop for ONE 166 on March 1.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.