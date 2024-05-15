"I'm doing everything to fix it" - Jeremy Miado doubling down on grappling acumen for Hiroba Minowa test

Jeremy Miado recognizes the flaws that have left him without a win in his past three fights, so he has not wasted a split second tidying up his all-around game. 'The Jaguar' faces another tricky test in Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23, which emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in U.S. primetime on July 5.

Being paired against a pair of grappling specialists, Hiroba Minowa and Keito Yamakita, in his run of losses hasn't been the most ideal of scenarios for the Marrok Force athlete.

But in the face of defeat, Miado has recognized that he needs to up his craft, specifically in the grappling department, to ensure he brings a more well-rounded arsenal against another ground game savant.

Jeremy Miado told the Manila Standard:

"I'm working double on my training sessions. I know the weaknesses that I have to work on as a fighter, and I assure you, I'm doing everything to fix it."

If he can diffuse any takedown attempts or find a way to roll out of Minowa's strong mount game, there should be no surprise to where he would look to see off the tie.

'The Jaguar' has finished all his wins under the ONE banner by KO/TKO, and he will eye another highlight-reel finish to ensure he gets his hand raised.

Jeremy Miado joins a list of world-class warriors at ONE Fight Night 23

Besides the strawweight MMA fixture between Jeremy Miado and Minowa, seven more exciting bouts are headed for ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

In the main event, Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen vie for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. Before they throw down, former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon returns to action versus Alibeg Rasulov.

Also featured on the bill are three interesting bantamweight tilts.

Nico Carrillo faces Saemapetch Fairtex while Shinji Suzuki and Stefan Korodi duke it out in Muay Thai action. Meanwhile, Petchtanong Petchfergus and Alaverdi Ramaznov lock horns in a kickboxing showdown.

In featherweight Muay Thai action, Luke Lessei aims to continue his winning run against Bampara Kouyate. Lastly, heavy hitters Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko go toe-to-toe in a heavyweight MMA joust.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.