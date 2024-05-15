"JB coming for the gold" - Fans ready to witness Jackie Buntan's world championship coronation at ONE Fight Night 23

Fans are excited about Jackie Buntan's opportunity to become a kickboxing world champion against Anissa Meksen. On July 5, ONE Championship will activate the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title during the ONE Fight Night 23 main event. The latest throne in the promotion will be awarded to the winner of Buntan and Meksen, which is expected to be an action-packed matchup.

ONE recently shared highlights on Instagram of Buntan's latest Muay Thai win against Martine Michieletto. The comment section featured many of the Filipino-American superstar's supporters, including the following reactions:

"Strap season for JB!"

"JB coming for the gold"

"You can do it Jackie cant wait to see anissa eat one of your hooks knock her TFO 2nd rd"

"Strap season for JB in KB"

Instagram comments

ONE Fight Night 23 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event is available live and free for subscribers in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Anissa Meksen looks to further her legacy by denying Jackie Buntan of ONE gold

Anissa Meksen is a 7x kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion and is often considered one of the greatest strikers of all time. Meanwhile, Jackie Buntan's promotional tenure has exclusively been Muay Thai fights, as she holds a 6-1 record, including wins against Wondergirl, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Amber Kitchen.

With a win at ONE Fight Night 23, Meksen would continue to separate herself from other female fighters worldwide. It'll be easier said than done for 'C18,' as Buntan is riding a Muay Thai win streak of three fights.

As for Buntan, there's more than one reason for her to be extra motivated to become a world champion. Not only would she fulfill her lifelong dream, but the Filipono-American superstar could also potentially leverage the world title into a rematch against Smilla Sundell, regardless of whether it's kickboxing or Muay Thai.