Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan chalked up her sixth win in ONE Championship by beating Martine Michieletto via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 20 this past March. The highlights of that battle between the two stars were published recently by the world's largest martial arts organization on account.

The post was captioned:

"Will Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan take out the legendary Anissa Meksen to become the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video? 🔥 @jackiebuntan"

It was a bloody match, as both contenders sustained damage to their faces due to the lethal strikes that they landed throughout the contest. Buntan's hands were too fast for Michielleto to handle, and her left hook punch at the end of every combination was money.

The Boxing Works representative also mixed her attack with body kicks and leg kicks to score points on the judges' scorecards. It was not a one-sided affair, though, because 'The Italian Queen' retaliated very well with her own punches and kicks.

However, it was not enough to sway the judges to give her the victory, and she suffered her first loss in the promotion.

Jackie Buntan to face Anissa Meksen for inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 23

That latest victory and masterful performance by Buntan over Michielleto was enough to earn her another world title match.

This time, she will take on Anissa Meksen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5, which will emanate inside the legendary Lumpine Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the second world championship opportunity for the 26-year-old athlete after she came up short in her first attempt in April 2022 at ONE 156, where Smilla Sundell outpointed her for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on July 5.