ONE Fight Night 20 results: Jackie Buntan outlasts Martine Michieletto in bloody Muay Thai brawl

Top strawweight Muay Thai contender Jackie Buntan continued her current win streak in ONE Championship after a unanimous decision win over Martine Michieletto in their catchweight Muay Thai bout (130 lbs) bout at ONE Fight Night 20 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Buntan immediately showed her speed advantage against Michielleto as she landed her signature left hook punch that stunned ‘The Italian Queen’ in the opening round. She was able to inflict damage early by making the Italian taste blood from her nose.

With a few adjustments in the second round, Michieletto was able to retaliate with more accuracy in her strikes and landed more significant blows to make the fight more interesting. Her most notable moment was when she caught the 26-year-old American with a left straight punch to the face that opened up a cut.

But Buntan turned up the heat in the third and final stanza by firing more left hooks and body kicks to secure the victory and persuade the judges to give her the victory in her favor.

She chalked up her sixth victory under the world’s largest martial arts organization, which is her third straight victory, and handed Michieletto the first defeat in ONE Championship.

Furthermore, the Boxing Works representative was the first fighter in six years to hand Michielleto a loss. With the win, Buntan possibly booked a world title rematch with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

ONE Fight Night 20 is headlined by the massive unification world title fight between Janet Todd and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. Catch all the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Official result: Jackie Buntan defeated Martine Michieletto via unanimous decision. (Catchweight Muay Thai)