“That sounds fun to me” – Jackie Buntan open to special rules fights in ONE Championship

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan doesn't shy away from the idea of fighting in a mixed-rules super-fight that ONE Championship has held before.

Buntan revealed this during her most recent appearance on the South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel for an interview.

When asked about that possibility, Jackie Buntan said:

“I'm also interested in other rulesets, not MMA or jiu-jitsu. Nothing grappling. But ONE’s doing so many fun fights now. Of course, kickboxing has always been on my mind, saw you guys do boxing now, there's special-rules boxing too. All that sounds fun to me. So you know I'm kind of down for all that.”

The Filipino-American star is bracing herself for a massive catchweight Muay Thai fight this coming Friday, March 8, inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Buntan is riding a two-fight win streak after beating Amber Kitchen in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 via unanimous decision and Diandra Martin in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 via first-round TKO finish.

Jackie Buntan rooting for teammate and dear friend Janet Todd to win her world title fight

Jackie Buntan is not the only Boxing Works athlete to be seeing action in the upcoming all-women card.

Her longtime teammate and dear friend, Janet Todd, will be fighting Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in a ONE atomweight kickboxing world title unification showdown in the headliner of the card.

Although she is fully focused on her own fight, the 26-year-old will be rooting for ‘JT’ and proving that she is the undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.