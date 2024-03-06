“Maybe I could squeeze in a couple fun fights” – Jackie Buntan itching to compete in a mixed-rules war on the global stage

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is open to competing in a mixed-rules fight in ONE Championship, much like what the promotion staged in the past.

Buntan revealed her desire to compete in a mixed-rules fight during her interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of her return to action on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20, where she will take on Martine Michieletto in a catchweight bout inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the American star, she hopes to be more active this year, even if it means competing in hybrid rulesets or kickboxing fights. She said:

“Yeah I think that's, you know, down the line for sure. Whether, you know, I'm kind of letting the cards play as it goes out especially with ONE having multiple rulesets now, I think maybe I could squeeze in a couple fun fights maybe, you know? for sure kickboxing.”

The Boxing Works athlete’s last match under the world’s largest martial arts organization happened in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10, where she added Diandra Martin to her hit list with a first-round TKO stoppage.

Jackie Buntan hunts for a fantastic win against Martine Michieletto to earn world title rematch

Jackie Buntan wants to use Michieletto as a jumping board to catapult her into a championship rematch with Smilla Sundell.

Along with her teammate and friend Janet Todd, the 26-year-old sensation looks to steal the show on the all-women card and possibly bag the additional $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on March 8.