“We ready to see you do work” - Fellow fighters, fans show their support for Jackie Buntan’s dramatic return to form

After her quest to be the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion was foiled by Smilla Sundell during their world championship clash at ONE 156 in April 2022 with a unanimous decision defeat, Jackie Buntan has redeemed herself with back-to-back wins.

Buntan scored victories against Amber Kitchen in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 and Diandra Martin in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 to remain at the forefront of the world title conversation in the division.

Eight months after her latest triumph, the 26-year-old Filipino-American has hinted at a possible comeback through an Instagram post recently. Buntan captioned her photo with:

“I think it’s time to clock back in to work 🤔”

Prior to her loss to Sundell, Buntan had collected three straight wins under the world’s largest martial arts organization by beating Nat Jaroonsak via unanimous decision in February 2021, Ekaterina Vandaryeva via majority decision in April 2021, and Daniela Lopez via unanimous decision in September 2021.

Jackie Buntan ready to make a comeback after a lengthy hiatus

Jackie Buntan was supposed to have another crack for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against former tormentor Smilla Sundell in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 but begged off the card because of personal reasons that paved the way for the champion-versus-champion showdown between Sundell and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

With renewed energy from his long layoff, the former world title challenger is now ready to answer the call from ONE Championship and accept a fight against anyone that they will book for her. Although, of course, a championship rematch with Sundell would be the ideal bout for Buntan.