Even world-class fighters need to take breaks from time to time, and ONE rising star Jackie Buntan knew when it was time to take a step back.

After back-to-back impressive wins against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin, the Filipino-American earned a rematch with reigning women’s strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell.

The highly-anticipated world title bout was supposed to take place at ONE Fight Night 14 last September. However, Buntan had to tend to personal matters and opted to withdraw from the fight.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan said she feels rejuvenated after the time off and has found a new sense of focus to achieve her career goals.

“I’m actually really grateful I took some time off because it brought me into this new year super refreshed, super motivated, super hungry, hence the reason why I wanted it to be a very busy and active year. Like I said earlier, just ready to get back in there.”

Meanwhile, Sundell went on to defend her crown against Buntan’s replacement, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, in a dominant fashion.

Both ‘The Hurricane’ and Buntan have improved since their fateful encounter in 2022. Fight fans certainly can’t wait to see these two fierce female warriors go at it for a second time.

Jackie Buntan impressed by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ performance against Smilla Sundell

In the same interview, Jackie Buntan talked about Sundell’s last world title defense against fellow ONE world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The atomweight Muay Thai queen bravely went up a weight class and threatened the Swedish phenom early on. Sundell, though, rallied and knocked out the Brazilian in the third round.

“I was very excited about it. To be honest, I couldn’t really think of many women who would be able to fill in my spot, and that’s not to toot my own horn but you know, my record speaks for itself,” Buntan said.

“Allycia, it made sense for her to move up in weight. She’s a great athlete, a great fighter, they put on a great show. It was an exciting card and fight, for sure.”

Watch Smilla Sundell vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: