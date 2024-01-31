“She’s a phenomenal athlete” – Jackie Buntan all praises for Phetjeeja ahead of her forthcoming clash with Janet Todd

Filipina-American Muay Thai superstar Jackie Buntan has not seen action since her first-round technical knockout victory over Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 in May of last year but has kept tabs on everything ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger has enjoyed the action in the ONE Championship ring over the past 12 months, in particular a specific atomweight kickboxing showdown between Thai phenom Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and the legendary Anissa Meksen last December 2023.

‘The Queen’ and ‘C18’ went to war at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title.

But while many expected Meksen to pretty much dominate and defeat Phetjeeja, the exact opposite happened, as the 22-year-old Thai pulled off one of the most incredible performances of her career to win the interim atomweight belt.

Naturally, this sets up the inevitable unification bout between Phetjeeja and Buntan’s teammate reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan shared her thoughts on the future showdown between the two atomweights.

The Filipina-American stated:

“It’s a clash of styles, a hundred percent. I think Janet has all the tools and styles to be able to find the holes in Phetjeeja’s style as well. Not to take anything away from her, she’s a phenomenal athlete with a really cool style that I think is awesome that she’s able to incorporate a cool boxing style in Muay Thai.”

What’s next for Jackie Buntan?

Jackie Buntan has spent the majority of 2023 on the sidelines, choosing to work on her skills and get a hundred percent healthy. But while she has been quiet all throughout this period, Buntan has been keeping an eye on the action closely from her home in California.

The 26-year-old Boxing Works product is looking to make a return to action soon. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Jackie Buntan’s next fight.