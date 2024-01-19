ONE Championship is the land of opportunity for many young fighters to establish their name in the world of combat sports, and someone looking to make the most of that fact is Jackie Buntan.

The Filipino-American Muay Thai and kickboxing fighter kicked off her pro career with the world’s largest martial arts promotion in 2021. She immediately became a tantalizing blue-chip prospect after stringing together a three-fight win streak that allowed her to fight for the inaugural ONE women’s bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Her opponent then was another dominant prospect in the form of Smilla Sundell. Despite a spirited effort, Buntan was upset by Sundell via unanimous decision.

However, she immediately bounced back with two straight wins to book a rematch with Sundell, but was forced to pull out of it due to family matters.

Most recently, ONE Championship shared a clip of Buntan brushing up on her striking and fans were quick to share their opinions about her and her future:

“We need that Jackie vs Smilla 2”

“Got to fight against Alicia from Phuket Fight Club”

“Straight killer”

“Put her in ONE Friday please. The people wanna see that!!”

“She’s looking leaner and meaner”

“The smooth operator"

Jackie Buntan spotted training with ONE world champion

At just 26 years old, Buntan has still only scratched the surface of her potential, and training with the best is sure to bring out the best in her.

That certainly appeared to be the goal for the Palos Verdes Estates, California, fighter after she was seen working on her game with ONE kickboxing atomweight world champion and fellow Team Boxing Works fighter Janet Todd.

The sky's the limit for Buntan’s star and 2024 may see her make a big leap.