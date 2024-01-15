WATCH: Atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd, Jackie Buntan perfect their technique in clinical sparring session

Boxing Works sparring mates and fellow ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai athletes Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan are prepping for a big splash in 2024. Both warriors are eager to start the new year with a bang.

Todd, who holds the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, lost to ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Helen-Rodrigues in her bid to become an undisputed two-sport queen at ONE Fight Night 8 last year.

As for Buntan, her only performance in 2023 was an impressive KO victory over Diandra Martin in the first round at the promotion's inaugural on-ground US live event, ONE Fight Night 10.

The two ONE Championship stars were recently seen partaking in a technical sparring session in the gym together:

Janet Todd to defend her belt against interim world champion Phetjeeja in 2024

It seems that Janet Todd already has a fight penciled in for 2024. It is going to be a massive world title unification bout with a dangerous new challenger. At ONE Friday Fights 46 last month, young Thai phenom Phetjeeja violently defeated pound-for-pound great Anissa Meksen via a unanimous decision for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

The win was the fifth straight one for Phetjeeja in 2023. This allowed 'The Queen' to cap off an extremely impressive freshman year in ONE Championship. With five victories with four stoppages, on top of an unbelievable 13-fight winning streak, the young phenom might very well be the toughest challenge Todd has to face.

This match-up will be a dream come true for pure kickboxing fans. Phetjeeja is highly technical but almost always leans towards wildfire fights. As for Todd, she might very well be the most technically clean striker in the division today, regardless of organization.

Are you excited about what 2024 has in store for Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan'? Sound off in the comments section.