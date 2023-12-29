“This was the toughest one” – Phetjeeja says fight against Anissa Meksen was her hardest assignment of 2023

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom passed one of the toughest tests of her career with flying colors at ONE Fight Night 46.

After establishing herself as one of the most formidable atomweights in all of ONE Championship, the former WMC Muay Thai world champion received her first opportunity to claim 26 pounds of ONE gold.

But to get it, she would have to strap on a pair of eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash with one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport, Anissa Meksen.

Despite making a name for herself in the art of eight limbs, Phetjeeja looked right at home in kickboxing, going toe-to-toe with Meksen and scoring a decisive unanimous decision to claim the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Speaking to the promotion following her big win, ‘The Queen’ said:

“I knew that she was a very good and very fast fighter so yes, I think I could say this was the toughest one,” she said.

Phetjeeja is teed up for a battle with Janet Todd

Phetjeeja is now 5-0 under the ONE Championship banner, having scored knockouts in all but one of her bouts.

Sitting as the interim atomweight kickboxing champ, her next bout will likely pit her against the reigning undisputed champion of the division, Janet Todd.

‘JT’ captured the title following a closely contested clash with the promotion’s only three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex. Since then, Todd has competed primarily in Muay Thai, earning notable wins over Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Anne Line Hogstad, and two-time ISKA titleholder Lara Fernandez.

Who do you see coming out on top in the inevitable title unification showdown between Phetjeeja and Janet Todd?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.