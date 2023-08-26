FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp reaches champ-champ status in fierce back-and-forth against Janet Todd

Stamp Fairtex has had a number of fantastic brawls in her young career, but her fierce back-and-forth battle against American Muay Thai star Janet Todd, is the most outstanding.

By the time Stamp signed the contract to face Janet Todd for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title, the then 21-year-old superstar had made explosive headlines by dethroning inaugural ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Chuang Tai King by decision the year before.

With a golden belt hung over her shoulder, Stamp would add another feather to her cap by beating Todd and becoming ONE’s first-ever two-sport world champion.

Rewatch Stamp Fairtex deliver five-rounds of complete violence against Janet Todd at ONE: Call to Greatness below:

If you consider Stamp vs. Todd to be one of the best female brawls in Muay Thai history, wait till you see her face No.2 atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp will have another opportunity to cement her legacy even further as a rare three-sport world champion, when she fights Ham for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world championship.

With the fight evenly-matched, expect a technical and strategic firefight from two of the best MMA strikers in the world.

ONE Fight NIght 14: Stamp vs. Ham will be broadcast live and for free in Canada and the U.S. via Amazon Prime Video.