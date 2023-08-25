Jihin Radzuan on Stamp Fairtex vs Ham Seo Hee: “She is always prepared to be better than her opponent”

Stamp Fairtex has enlisted the help of a former foe as she gets ready for her headliner fight at ONE Fight Night 14.

After losing to Angela Lee at ONE X in her first shot at a world championship in MMA, the Thai striker returned to the drawing board to restrategize.

Returning at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year, the 25-year-old put on a clinic against Jihin Radzuan to get back in the win column.

Fast forward to today, 'Shadow Cat' has now become part of her team for this training camp ahead of September 29, where she returns to the global stage inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Facing Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight title, the former Muay Thai and kickboxing titleholder knows that her opponent brings high-level experience and a well-rounded skill set.

Producing three consecutive wins since arriving in ONE Championship, the South Korean contender has solidified her status as the other top contender in the division.

As a competitor who knows Stamp inside and outside the circle, Radzuan spoke about the strength in mindset that the title challenger brings.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, she said:

“For Ham, her experience is her biggest strength. But, seeing how Stamp trains, I feel, you know, like she is always prepared to be better than her opponent. She should know how to handle her when they fight.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.