FREE FULL FIGHT: Jackie Buntan dominates in ONE Championship debut against ‘Wondergirl’

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage from Jackie Buntan’s clash with Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

In February 2021, Buntan made her ONE debut against ‘Wondergirl,’ who held a 2-0 promotional Muay Thai record. The two female strawweight Muay Thai stars met at ONE: Fists of Fury and needed all three rounds before the Filipino-American was awarded a unanimous decision win.

ONE recently posted Buntan’s throwback win on YouTube with the caption:

“Relive American striking star Jackie Buntan’s phenomenal ONE debut against Thai sensation Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in 2021!”

At the time, Nat ‘Wonergirl’ Jaroonsak was a rising superstar who seemed to be unstoppable. Yet, Buntan capitalized on the opportunity and showed fans she has the potential to become a world champion. The question is, will they meet again in the Circle? Only time will tell.

What’s happened since Jackie Buntan and ‘Wondergirl fought?

Jackie Buntan followed up her fight against ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak with two more decision wins. As a result, she was matched up against teenage phenom Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Buntan and Sundell went to war in April 2022 before the latter emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Since then, the Filipino-American has been on a mission to earn a rematch against ‘The Hurricane,’ who still holds the women’s strawweight Muay Thai throne.

Buntan went on to defeat Amber Kitchen by unanimous decision and Diandra Martin with a statement-making first-round knockout. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old was scheduled for a rematch against Sundell earlier this year before pulling out due to ongoing personal issues.

As for ‘Wondergirl,’ the Thai sensation hasn’t fought in Muay Thai since losing against Buntan. Instead, the Thai fan favorite has fought in two MMA fights and a special-rules bout against Xiong Jing Nan.

It’s unclear what’s next for the Jaroonsak affiliate, but her versatility will likely lead to more super-fights.