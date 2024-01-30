“I’m a fan of Phetjeeja” – Jackie Buntan’s admiration for ‘The Queen’ has grown following win over Anissa Meksen

Count Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan as among the fighters admiring the skills of Thai sensation Phetjeeja after her impressive showing last month to claim the interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

‘The Queen’ defeated veteran fighter Anissa Meksen by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. It was her fifth straight victory after making her promotional debut early last year.

Considering the impressive run she has had so far in ONE, punctuated by her solid stand against Meksen last time around, Jackie Buntan moved to highlight the abilities of the Thai phenom and the force she has become.

The Boxing Works standout told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

“I’m a fan of Phetjeeja, she has a great boxing style and she was really able to use her strengths and style against Anissa.”

Jackie Buntan was last in action in May last year at ONE’s first live on-ground event in the United States. There, she scored a first-round TKO (body shot) win over Australian Diandra Martin.

She was supposed to challenge Smilla Sundell for her strawweight Muay Thai world title back in September but had to withdraw in the lead-up for personal reasons.

Phetjeeja, meanwhile, could be fighting ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd next. Todd is a friend and teammate of Buntan at Boxing Works.

Jackie Buntan also a fan of Thai legend Nong-O Hama

Apart from Phetjeeja, Jackie Buntan said she is also a fan of the game of Thai superstar Nong-O Hama.

The 26-year-old Californian shared this ahead of her fight at ONE Fight Night 10 back in May in the United States, highlighting how the former longtime bantamweight king is among the best in Muay Thai not only in ONE Championship but in the world.

Buntan told Sportskeeda:

“Oh man, I’ve been asked this so many times and it’s so hard because ONE Championship literally takes the best of the best, like all of the best fighters in the world. There’s too many to pick from. I’ll give you at least one of the tops, Nong-O. I think any Muay Thai enthusiast would have to say Nong-O. I’m a huge fan of [him].”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Buntan was among the big winners as she scored a first-round TKO win over Australian Diandra Martin. It was her fifth victory in six matches so far since making her promotional debut in February 2021.

She is now looking to return to action soon after stepping back late last year to attend to personal matters.