Fighters and fans show their support for Jackie Buntan’s decision to pull out of ONE Fight Night 14

ONE Championship fighters and fans voiced their support for Jackie Buntan while she overcomes a difficult time in her life.

On May 5 of this year, Buntan made a statement by securing a first-round knockout against Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10. As a result, the American was offered a rematch against Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, which was scheduled for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

Unfortunately, Jackie Buntan’s chance at revenge will have to wait due to ongoing family matters, leading to her pulling out. Once the 26-year-old made the announcement on Instagram, the comment section was filled with support from fans and fighters, including the following messages:

“Whenever it is you will be fighting, my family will be cheering for you all the way from Australia 🇦🇺” - John Wayne Parr

“Sending my love, Jackie ❤️🙏”

“I was looking forward to watching your fight. I hope everyone is ok. Sending ❤️❤️❤️”

“We’ll be here when you’re ready ❤️”

“Much ❤️ from Miami Champ. Take care of yourself. We can wait👊🏽🙏🏽”

“All love take care Jackie!! Family is number 1”

Jackie Buntan made her ONE Championship debut in February 2021, defeating Nat Jaroonsak by unanimous decision. Since then, the rising superstar won two more fights before fighting Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately for Buntan, Sundell was the better fighter that night.

Buntan has continued to improve since losing against Sundell in April 2022. The American is now riding a two-fight win streak after taking out Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin. Once she returns to action, the 26-year-old is expected to re-schedule her rematch against the reigning strawweight Muay Thai queen.