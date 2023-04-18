Jackie Buntan picks her two favorite strikers in ONE Championship

Filipina-American Muay Thai superstar Jackie Buntan is one of the most talented women in all of ‘the art of eight limbs.’

The 25-year-old native of California’s bay area is a former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger, and is a fan-favorite fighter. So she knows a thing or two about putting on a show for fans.

That being said, Buntan is a fan of the sport herself, and she feels proud to count herself among some of the biggest names in Muay Thai in ONE Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Buntan revealed who she looks up to in Muay Thai in ONE Championship. She said:

“Oh man, I’ve been asked this so many times and it’s so hard because ONE Championship literally takes the best of the best, like all of the best fighters in the world. There’s too many to pick from. I’ll give you at least one of the tops, Nong-O. I think any Muay Thai enthusiast would have to say Nong-O. I’m a huge fan of [him].”

Nong-O has an upcoming bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense against Jonathan Haggerty this week. The two will meet at ONE Fight Night 9 in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 21. As always, fans can catch the action live on Amazon Prime.

As a fan, Buntan will definitely be watching. Meanwhile, the Filipina-American is getting ready to step back into the Circle herself.

Jackie Buntan is set to face Australia’s Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will also stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Buntan offered her prediction for the Nong-O vs Haggerty showdown. She said:

“Speaking of that, Nong-O and Jonathan Haggerty are coming up. I think the next [event] is gonna be exciting for the Muay Thai belt. I would probably have to go with Nong-O.”

Poll : 0 votes