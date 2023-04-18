Jackie Buntan thanks fans for the support: “They’re the reason I’m able to keep going and do this thing”

Since arriving in ONE Championship in 2021, Jackie Buntan has established herself as one of the top female strikers in the promotion.

ONE has helped break down barriers for this side of striking sports, taking it from a place where some venues and promotions wouldn’t even think twice about the idea to having women share the stage with men on equal footing.

Along with the likes of Janet Todd, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Stamp Fairtex and herself, Buntan has helped make the promotion the number one place for elite female strikers.

Through her five appearances inside the circle, the 25 year old has just one loss on her record, a unanimous decision defeat to Smilla Sundell in their inaugural women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship clash.

After rebounding from her loss with a win over Amber Kitchen, Buntan is back at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. She recently spoke about being proud to get a chance to compete on one of the biggest events the promotion has ever put on.

ONE Fight Night 10 will see ONE Championship host its first ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Centre in Broomfield, Colorado, Jackie Buntan will get a chance to showcase her skills on the biggest stage possible.

Before her upcoming fight with Diandra Martin on May 5, Buntan spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda and took the opportunity to thank all of her fans:

“Thank you so much for supporting me in my journey, it’s only been two years into my professional journey and many more to come and they’re the reason I’m able to keep going and do this thing.”

Buntan will face Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

