Jackie Buntan wants to set the tone at ONE Fight Night 10 with her walkout song

Main events are always seen as the most important fight on the card, but the show opener also has some burdens to carry. Just ask Jackie Buntan.

The Filipino-American striker will open the ONE Fight Night 10 main card opposite Diandra Martin on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. Making the pressure a little bit heavier, ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States.

Buntan is aware of that fact, and she feels that she has a responsibility to open the main card in the best way possible.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jackie Buntan said she wants her walkout music to be the perfect anthem not just for the card but also for the Cinco de Mayo weekend:

“Yeah, that’s actually something that I’ve been thinking about. I have not decided yet, but it’s on May 5, it’s on Cinco de Mayo, you know. It’s obviously a Mexican holiday, but celebrated worldwide, especially here in America. So I definitely would have to come out to something fun, something hard, to set the tone for the show. I think you have to see on fight night because I’m still deciding.”

Though she’s busy contemplating the perfect walkout song, she’s also hard at work preparing for Diandra Martin.

Buntan once fought for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title but fell to Swedish star Smilla Sundell at ONE 156. Despite the loss, the 25-year-old is still one of the most lethal strikers on the ONE roster.

After a dominant unanimous decision win over Amber Kitchen in her last match at ONE on Prime Video 5, Buntan wants nothing more than to tack on another win and challenge Sundell for the strap.

Martin, meanwhile, is coming off her victory against Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 1.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

