“A match that was even” – Jackie Buntan says Anissa Meksen finally met her match with Phetjeeja

Jackie Buntan, like all fans of elite striking, watched closely at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December last year.

ONE Championship closed out 2023 in style with arguably the best striking card that the promotion has ever put together. Among three incredible world championship contests, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, saw the return to ONE of world class competitor Anissa Meksen.

However, Meksen’s big return was spoiled by one of the breakout stars of the year, local striking queen, Phetjeeja, who claimed the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship in the process.

Buntan reflected on this fight in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, where she spoke about her main takeaways from watching the contest play out.

She specifically highlighted the vast experience that Meksen brings to the table and how it was not enough to overcome ‘The Queen':

“I only saw some clips of it. But typically in all of Anissa’s fights, it was pretty obvious to me that she would win - not to say the other athletes were bad, it’s just that she has a lot of experience, it’s in her record. So I think she finally got a match that was even to her and equal caliber.”

Jackie Buntan wasn’t the only one impressed by Phetjeeja

Jackie Buntan is right in what she says about the veteran status that Anissa Meksen brings to the table which makes her so difficult to get ahead of.

The interim title clash was undoubtedly a big step up in competition for Phetjeeja, who came into the fight full of confidence off the back of her win streak.

‘The Queen’ continued this streak with her biggest win to date and a performance that showed the full capabilities of her skillset.

Phetjeeja, it appears, was only scratching the surface of what she is capable of in her previous Friday Fights appearances.

