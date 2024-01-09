FREE FULL CARD: Relive ONE Championship’s explosive 2023 year-ender ONE Friday Fights 46

ONE Championship ended 2023 with another incredible night of striking spectacle as ONE Friday Fights 46 was held on December 22, 2023, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tone of the event was set by an entertaining lead card that featured six Muay Thai fights, four of which ended in knockouts. After these enjoyable matches, the main card immediately followed, and ONE Championship posted the full replay on their YouTube account recently, with the description:

“Sit back, relax, and enjoy the epic lineup of martial arts action from ONE Friday Fights 46! The stacked card featured a massive ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title super-fight between reigning king Tawanchai and former featherweight kickboxing champ Superbon, the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification tilt between heated rivals Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai, the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Kickboxing World Title showdown between Thai phenom Phetjeeja and French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen, and MORE!”

The 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout between legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang and rising star River Daz kicked off the main card. Seksan and Daz displayed a see-saw battle throughout the three-round contest, but the former remained undefeated in the promotion by eking out another split decision win to improve his record to 8-0.

Next, the inter-generational matchup between former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and Scottish contender Nico Carrillo followed, and the ‘King of the North’ scored a massive upset of the Thai superstar with a second-round knockout to move closer to world title contention.

The ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion was also crowned during the night as two undefeated athletes, Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen, vied for the belt. The 21-year-old phenom outpointed the Algerian-French veteran en route to a unanimous decision to capture the golden strap and earn a world title unification match with reigning world champion Janet Todd.

Speaking of unification fights, the undisputed ONE strawweight world title showdown between defending world champion Joseph Lasiri and interim world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai co-headlined the card. It was sweet revenge for Prajanchai, as he knocked out Lasiri in the opening round to claim undisputed gold. Lasiri scored a third-round TKO win in their first meeting in May 2022 at ONE 157.

Wrapping up the night was the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn. The main event was the perfect fight to end the year with, as they both performed at their best and exchanged powerful strikes throughout the entire five rounds of the mega fight. But, eventually, the defending world champion successfully retained his 26-pound golden belt with a unanimous decision win against the challenger.

ONE Championship opens 2024 with three stacked cards in January

The world’s largest martial arts organization is scheduled to host three stacked cards this January 2024, and all of them will feature stacked cards, which will happen in Thailand and Japan in the next three weeks.

On January 12, the 140-pound Muay Thai fight between Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin and Alexey Balyko will headline ONE Friday Fights 47 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Then, 12 hours later, the featherweight MMA battle of Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek takes the spotlight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 in the same iconic venue. In the last week of the month, a super fight is going to go down in the promotion’s return to Japan.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 defends his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28, which goes down at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. It will be an action-packed month for combat sports fans.