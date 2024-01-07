“I have to fight someone tougher” – Phetjeeja expects bigger challenges after beating Anissa Meksen

Newly crowned ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand was expecting the toughest fight in her professional career when she met former multiple-time women’s kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen last year.

The two locked horns at the historic ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on December 22.

Phetjeeja pitched an absolute shutout, dominating the pound-for-pound women’s kickboxing icon across five rounds to capture interim atomweight gold. Many pegged ‘The Queen’ as a massive underdog heading into the fight, but it turns out that she was more than skilled enough to handle her business against Meksen.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent follow-up interview after her fight, Phetjeeja says she is looking for a stiffer challenge the next time she’s in the ONE Championship ring.

The 22-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout said:

“I feel Anissa is a very tough fighter and I’ve worked very hard to defeat her. Now, after defeating her, I know I have to fight someone tougher.”

Needless to say, Phetjeeja has quickly established herself as one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet, be it in kickboxing, or her natural sport of Muay Thai.

What’s next for ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom?

ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has a host of options available to her, now that she occupies one half of the kickboxing throne. But the most likely next step in her budding career is, of course, a highly anticipated showdown with the reigning queen of the division.

With her victory over Meksen, Phetjeeja sets up a world title unification bout against reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd. The two are now on a collision course of epic proportions, and this fight should gain traction early this year.

Fans should expect a fight between Phetjeeja and Todd in 2024.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Phetjeeja’s next fight.