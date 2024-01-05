“That would be a difficult fight” – Phetjeeja admits Janet Todd’s skillset presents a steep challenge for her

Newly crowned ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand is fresh off a resounding victory over multiple-time kickboxing world titleholder, ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen.

Phetjeeja shocked the world when she scored a unanimous decision victory over Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon to close the show last year, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last December 22nd.

The scorecards were lopsided in favor of the Thai warrior, which came as an absolute surprise to many, considering Meksen’s legendary pedigree heading into the contest.

Immediately after the fight, talk naturally shifted towards an inevitable world title unification bout with the reigning champ of the division, ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says she has done limited research on her American kickboxing counterpart, but thinks it’s an even tougher matchup than Meksen was.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I haven’t studied her that much. I would have to watch her previous fights more. But I feel like she has really good combos. Her speed is not as fast as Anissa, though, but I think she is really tough and she has good range. She’s taller, her range is longer. So I think that would be a difficult fight.”

What’s next for ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja?

As the interim titleholder, the obvious progression for ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is a world title unification with reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd.

Todd has held the atomweight belt since taking it from Stamp Fairtex in February 2020. She has made three successful world title defenses since, and has remained a dominant world champion.

It is only right for the interim champ to square off with the regular champ to determine who really is the true queen of the division.