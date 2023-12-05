“More people can get to know me” – Stamp eager to fight in the U.S. anew after massive reception at ONE Fight Night 10

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is a rising global superstar, and this has never been more evident than when the 26-year-old three-sport queen performed before a sold-out crowd in the United States for the very first time earlier this year.

Stamp took on American veteran Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place before a packed arena at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, on May 5.

The Thai warrior princess scored a second-round body shot knockout, delivering a thunderous kick to the midsection that took the wind out of Anderson’s sails and left her dry-heaving on the canvas.

Speaking to the New York Post in a recent interview, Stamp talked about wanting to return to the United States next year to showcase her skills once again.

The 26-year-old star said:

“If I get the opportunity [to fight in the United States] I want to fight here again, that way more people can get to know me.”

You can’t blame Stamp Fairtex. She came out to the 1stBank Center in Denver to a chorus of cheers and adulation. She probably got the loudest cheers out of every star on the show, outside of fellow Thai Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The sky’s the limit for the 26-year-old.

What’s next for Stamp Fairtex?

Stamp Fairtex is a rare three-sport world champion, which means the options are endless for the reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

Should she decide to pursue her previous world titles across kickboxing and Muay Thai, it could set her up for unprecedented success. However, with names like Janet Todd, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Phetjeeja, and Anissa Meksen in the mix, that’s like jumping into a shark tank.

What’s more likely is Stamp making the first defense of her atomweight gold against one of the division’s top five contenders.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for news and updates on Stamp Fairtex’s next fight.