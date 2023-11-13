Stamp Fairtex wants to fight under special rules after ‘missed opportunity’ with Anissa Meksen

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is on top of the world right now, having conquered three different sports. The former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen can now pick and choose who she goes up against by the champion’s command.

But without a clear challenger in the atomweight MMA division at the moment, Stamp has expressed interest in participating in specialty fights to take on a new challenge.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said she was interested in competing in special rules fights, which ONE has become known for:

The Fairtex representative said:

“If possible, I want to fight in special rules with MMA and Muay Thai. I missed this opportunity once.”

Stamp was booked for a mixed-rules showdown with French-Algerian kickboxing superstar Anissa Meksen late last year, but it fell through when Meksen pulled out at the last minute. The 25-year-old Thai phenom is itching for the chance to revisit special rules extravaganzas and would love the chance to make history once again.

Stamp Fairtex captured the women’s atomweight MMA belt in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 last September, where she defeated dangerous South Korean veteran ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee via body-shot knockout to win the vacant world title. Former atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee crowned Stamp herself in an emotional passing of the torch belt ceremony following the fight.

Could we see Stamp in the next special rules blockbuster? It’s totally possible. She is adept at both kickboxing and Muay Thai and would more than hold her own against striking’s best in ONE Championship.

More particularly, Stamp Fairtex wants to showcase more of her boxing and participate in a special rules striking match in the future, which is essentially boxing in 4-ounce gloves.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Stamp's next fight.

