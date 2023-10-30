Stamp Fairtex would love to tour Angela Lee around Thailand: “I immediately agreed to be her personal guide”

Newly crowned ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is quickly settling into her role as the atomweight division’s resident queen. But she is not quick to forget the throne’s lineage and who passed her the torch before her time was done.

Former atomweight ruler ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee surrendered the belt to Stamp at ONE Fight Night 14, in an emotional crowning ceremony after the latter defeated South Korean veteran Ham Seo hee to capture the vacant world title.

Following the event, Stamp and Lee shared a touching moment backstage, where the Thai superstar even asked the Singaporean-American if she could call her ‘sister’. Needless to say, the former foes have struck an unlikely friendship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Stamp revealed that Lee had sent her words of encouragement before her world title match at ONE Fight Night 14, and that the two had made personal plans after.

Stamp said:

“For Angela, we did exchange some text on Whatsapp before the match. She sent me Victoria’s walkout song - Born Ready. It’s a very touching song. I sent her back ‘Landslide’, just to let her know that she’ll always have me by her side. She also mentioned that she’ll visit Thailand some time, so I immediately agreed to be her personal guide.”

Lee came out to Singapore to partake in the historic ONE Fight Night 14, but also to officially announce her retirement from professional mixed martial arts competition.

The 27-year-old Mililani, Hawaii, resident has chosen to say goodbye to fighting for good following the untimely passing of her younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee, who tragically took her own life last December.

In light of this, Lee has since established Fightstory, a non-profit organization that seeks to help people dealing with depression and thoughts of suicide.