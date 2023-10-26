Angela Lee still gets ‘super hyped up’ whenever brother Christian fights: “He is insane”

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has put her professional fighting career behind her. However, the 27-year-old admits MMA will never completely disappear from her life, especially when her younger brother is reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee.

The Lee family of ONE Championship are a close-knit crew. Whenever one member of the family has a fight scheduled, the entire clan comes out on fight night in full support.

Despite officially retiring from MMA competition a few weeks ago, Lee admits that she still gets super excited at the thought of her younger brother performing in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In a recent appearance on The Aloha Hour podcast, Lee had this to say about her brother Christian. ‘Unstoppable’ said:

“He's actually a two-division champ right now, he is insane. I have to agree, every time Christian fights I get super hyped up.”

The Lee family was hit hard with tragedy when their younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete, ‘The Prodigy’ Victoria Lee passed away in December after the teenager took her own life.

While Angela has decided to say goodbye to her atomweight belt, Christian has expressed explicit interest in returning to action in 2024 to defend his two world title belts.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong says he is in constant communication with the Lee family, and heard from Christian himself that ‘The Warrior’ will indeed be making a comeback.

Sityodtong says there is no pressure on Christian to return, and that the two-division ONE world champion can take as long as necessary to grieve the loss of Victoria. ONE Championship has also asked for Christian’s blessing to introduce interim world title belts at lightweight and welterweight.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more news and live updates on Angela and Christian Lee.