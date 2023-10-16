Angela Lee tells fans how they can seek help via FightStory: “We've been receiving lots of messages so far”

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and ONE Championship legend ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is excited to embark on a completely new career - one that is geared towards helping others.

Lee established her non-profit organization, FightStory, which aims to help people dealing with depression and suicide. This came months after the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically took her own life in December of last year.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, in a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Lee shared that FightStory has been doing very well since she started it, and that they have already begun to change lives for the better.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“Right now we're still in the very beginning phases of the non-profit, but we've been receiving lots of messages so far, people sharing their stories, and people reaching out for help, so we've actually gotten a chance to reply to many of these people, just hearing them, acknowledging them and then also redirecting them to ways to find help so that we can be that resource and guide them towards many other resources out there.”

Lee believes the important part is just having someone to talk to. She says that for anyone who is dealing with depression, she is willing to help.

Lee added:

“I guess the hardest step is reaching out and asking for help, and from there, it's just about pointing people in the right direction, following up. Right now I have so many plans that I would love to share about all the programs and what I would like to do to actually get involved in making change and helping the community. Right now, we're just trying to raise funds to jump-start these programs and yeah, it's a big mission, it's a big goal that we're up against. It's going to take a lot of people but. It's a very important cause that we're fighting for.”

Lee announced her retirement a couple of weeks ago at ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore, just before the main event, as she entered the Circle for the final time to lay down her belt in the middle of the canvas. Later that evening, Stamp Fairtex defeated Ham Seo Hee to capture the vacant atomweight belt.