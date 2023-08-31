Angela Lee to participate in suicide prevention walk after establishing FightStory

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has not seen action since a five-round unanimous decision loss to China’s Xiong Jing Nan last October in Singapore.

The 27-year-old Hawaii resident has been on hiatus since and has not talked about fighting since her younger sister, the late Victoria Lee, tragically passed away last December.

It appears now, however, that Lee is becoming more comfortable back in the public eye, at the very least, in order to raise awareness for suicide prevention month this coming September.

Lee recently announced that she had established a non-profit organization called FightStory, to “empower fighters of all walks of life.”

Part of this initiative will see Lee partake in an island-wide walk in Oahu on September 9 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Lee said in an instagram post:

“On 9/9/23 Fightstory will be participating as a team in the @afspnational Oahu Walk. If you are in Hawaii and would like to participate, we would love to have you on our team and join us in this important cause.”

Speaking more about the importance of events like these to curb the dangers of suicide, Lee continued:

“These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that’s smarter about mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost.”

Lee is expected to be in attendance at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video this September in Singapore, her first appearance in the MMA public eye since the loss of her younger sister.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the future of her career.

What’s next for the ONE women’s atomweight world champion? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA to find out.