‘Killer speed’ – Anissa Meksen’s dazzling combinations look sharp as ever ahead of interim title clash vs. Phetjeeja

The action and excitement for ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon is building up to a fever pitch, with French-Algerian striking sensation ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen looking primed and ready to put on a show against ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja.

Meksen can't wait to step inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee to showcase her wares in the biggest fight of her professional career. With such a huge fight looming, the 35-year-old veteran is looking absolutely ripped ahead of her impending return to the ring.

‘C18’ shared a short clip of her heavy bag session, which ONE Championship posted on their official social media accounts. The French-Algerian’s speed and power are just a beauty to witness.

Naturally, fans shared their reactions to Anissa Meksen’s impressive physical gifts.

User @orbital_aphex was no doubt impressed:

“killer speed 👏”

User @ola_manola0 couldn’t wait to see Meksen back in action:

“THE CHAMP IS BACK🔥🔥”

User @aymarnulf was mesmerized by Meksen’s kicks:

“Wow, that left leg has it’s own consciousness.”

User @shifulotus is excited to watch Meksen’s next fight:

“This is the match I’ve been waiting for both outstanding fighters Anissa may have a slight advantage in experience 👊🏾❤️‍🔥”

Needless to say, fans are certainly excited to see the French-Algerian star back at it.

‘C18’ Anissa Meksen coming for ONE Championship gold

Since she joined ONE Championship in September of 2021, ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen has had but one thing on her mind – winning the ONE world title. Now, she gets the opportunity to do just that.

Meksen is set to face Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Friday Fights 46 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.