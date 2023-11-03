Supergirl believes ‘idol’ Anissa Meksen will have the edge over Phetjeeja: “Her techniques in kickboxing are better”

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is just as excited as the rest of the world for the impending ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title war between ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The Thai superstar, who returns to action versus Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing affair at ONE Fight Night 16, is eager to see how this firefight between the two will unfold inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While she has her mind and focus locked on conquering her Spanish opposition inside the same venue this Friday, November 3, the 19-year-old was more than happy to give her output on this epic clash.

In a short interview with South China Morning Post, ‘Supergirl’ said:

“For me, being a Thai fighter, my support will be for my fellow Thai fighter, Phetjeeja. But Anissa Meksen has been my idol, and I see her much stronger, and her techniques in kickboxing are better than Phetjeeja. So I think Anissa Meksen [will win].”

Watch the interview here:

Although she has been impressed by Phetjeeja and will be supporting her fellow Thai when she returns, ‘Supergirl’ is siding on the French striking icon to succeed in her quest for ONE gold simply because of her experience and past accolades.

‘C18’ has been constantly ranked as the top women’s pound-for-pound kickboxer worldwide. Her multiple kickboxing and Muay Thai world title achievements are a perfect testament to her abilities.

Meksen has taken that success to the global stage of ONE Championship, where she currently holds a 3-0 slate against world-class opposition Morales, Marie Ruumet, and Dangkongfah Banchamek.

She’s had her eyes on Janet Todd since inking a deal with the promotion, and a win over Phetjeeja will unlock her dream and a path to become the reigning atomweight kickboxing queen of the promotion.

ONE Friday Fights 46, which goes down inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on December 22, will be available to all on the promotion’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.

‘Supergirl’s clash versus Morales at ONE Fight Night 16 will be available on similar platforms except for North American fans, who can catch the entire bill live and for free with an active subscription to Amazon Prime Video.