“He let me discover by myself” - Supergirl says dad never forced Muay Thai into her life

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak grew up surrounded by martial arts, but the teenage phenom wasn’t essentially forced into that life.

The 19-year-old is the younger sister of Muay Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, and their father, Kru Jaroonsak, is one of the most respected coaches in Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jaroonsak said her father even had apprehensions if he would let her get into the world of Muay Thai. ‘Supergirl’ said she had to show her dad that she was getting good at the sport before getting the blessing of building a career in the sport:

“My dad wasn’t so sure he wanted me to choose Muay Thai as a career at first. He didn’t want me to get hurt. After he saw that I really wanted to try and I could do it well, he started to support me. He let me discover by myself that Muay Thai is my passion.”

That decision ultimately paid off, and ‘Supergirl’ is now one of the brightest stars in ONE Championship.

Jaroonsak has an impressive 40-6-1 professional record and is 3-1 in ONE Championship across Muay Thai and kickboxing. The 5-foot-8 star is coming off a stellar unanimous decision win over Spanish star Lara Fernandez, a former WBC Muay Thai and ISKA kickboxing world champion, at ONE Fight Night 13.

‘Supergirl’ is now set to face another Spanish striker, Cristina Morales, in atomweight kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. A win for Jaroonsak would push her closer to a potential world title challenge against ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.