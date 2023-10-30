“Nothing to avenge here” - Supergirl doesn’t see herself fighting Xiong Jing Nan in retribution for sister ‘Wondergirl’

ONE rising star Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak made it clear that she does not have an axe to grind against Xiong Jing Nan.

The longtime ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion put a beating on ‘Supergirl’s sister, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14 last September in their special rules striking match.

Despite this development, the 19-year-old prodigy holds no ill will against ‘The Panda’ nor does she intend to ‘avenge’ her sister anytime soon.

After all, ‘Supergirl’ understands that it’s stricly business. Plus, she wants to focus on getting an atomweight kickboxing world title shot and has no plans to take on special rules matches anytime soon.

The Thai star told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“No, I’m not interested in special rules. Nothing to avenge here, too. It’s a sport.”

Xiong beat ‘Wondergirl’ rather convincingly when their paths crossed and walked away with a dominant third-round TKO victory.

However, that intense match came with some controversy, after Xiong got flagged multiple times for hitting ‘Wondergirl’ on the back of the head.

‘The Panda’ employed a low stance the entire fight and kept tagging her opponent with overhand rights and wild haymakers. Unfortunately, some of those hits kept landing on ‘Wondergirl’ neck area.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed concern for the Thai striker in the aftermath of the match and argued Xiong should have been disqualified.

Meanwhile, ‘Supergirl’ will look to continue her momentum under the world’s largest martial arts organization when she trades leather with Cristina Morales this coming Friday.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3. The full event from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America