‘Supergirl’ wants to emulate Stamp and Angela Lee’s MMA styles: “I admire different athletes”

Teenage striking phenom Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak hasn’t thought of going over to the world of MMA, but she has a plan in store in case the moment arises.

The 19-year-old fought exclusively under striking rules in ONE Championship, and she’ll continue that trend when she faces Spanish star Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 16.

‘Supergirl’, who’s won three of her four matches in ONE Championship, looks to capture a second straight win on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ said she hasn’t thought of leaving Muay Thai and kickboxing for MMA.

Nevertheless, she’s already looked at ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee as her inspiration.

Jaroonsak said:

“Everyone has their own styles and I admire different athletes for different skills. I like Stamp Fairtex for her striking - great attacks, good defense. Meanwhile, I like Angela Lee for her BJJ. Her fight IQ is superior. I remember when she got punched by Stamp. She stepped back and was able to win by takedown. It’s hard to think like that when you’re in pain.”

Stamp and Lee are two of the most prolific fighters in ONE Championship’s atomweight division. In a weight class where there are four reigning world champions, the pair has stood out as its most influential.

Lee became the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion when she beat Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi for the belt in May 2016. She tallied five world title defenses against Jenny Huang, Istela Nunes, Yamaguchi, Stamp, and archrival Xiong Jing Nan.

Lee’s last defense of the gold was when she submitted Stamp with a calculated rear-naked choke at ONE X in March 2022. The Singaporean-American superstar has since retired and relinquished the throne at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

Stamp, meanwhile, was a former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion before she turned her focus to MMA. The Thai megastar became the second ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion when she knocked out Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

‘Supergirl’ has yet to challenge for a world title in ONE Championship, but a win against Morales will push her closer to a shot at gold.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free in North America via Prime Video.