‘Supergirl’ cites the most valuable thing she learned from fight with Stamp: “You have to go a hundred percent”

ONE rising star Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak learned the importance of keeping one’s foot on the gas pedal as long as there’s time on the clock.

After all, that was the crucial mistake that prevented her from scoring a massive upset victory over ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 6 last January.

After both of their matches fell through on the first Amazon card of the year, it only made sense for the two Thai striking savants to pair up and figure in a short-notice strawweight kickboxing affair.

The underdog ‘Supergirl’ came out swinging and had Stamp in all sorts of trouble in the opening round. The 19-year-old phenom repeatedly tagged the three-sport world champion using the insane length of her hooks and straights.

‘Supergirl’ continued the barrage in round 2, while Stamp also found her footing and was finally connecting with her own combinations.

The final stanza, however, clearly belonged to the veteran Stamp, as she beat up ‘Supergirl’, who visibly ran out of steam. The 25-year-old walked away with the razor-close split decision win.

Rewatch the epic slugfest between ‘Supergirl’ and Stamp:

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ recalled that setback and shared the biggest lesson she managed to pick up.

“I learned that no matter how much or how close you know each other, you have to be professional in the ring. You have to go a hundred percent.”

‘Supergirl’ will certainly no longer allow her affinity for an opponent to get in the way of business.

The striking prodigy returns to action next week as part of the talent-stacked ONE Fight Night 16 spectacle. ‘Supergirl’ will finally share the ring with Cristina Morales inside Bangkok’s ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America